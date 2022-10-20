Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 72,236 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 72,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 389,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 43.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 190,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.94%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

