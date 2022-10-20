Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cloudflare by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Cloudflare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.52.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

