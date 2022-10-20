Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 1,296.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,641 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HYZN. DA Davidson cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Hyzon Motors Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.74.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

