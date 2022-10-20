Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

