Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in News by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in News by 71.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,887,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,431,000 after acquiring an additional 232,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $16.59 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

