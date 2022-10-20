Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 674,286 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

