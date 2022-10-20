Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.16 Million in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth $4,349,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,943.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 544,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 197,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

