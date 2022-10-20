Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.19 Million in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 219.7% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,421 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.