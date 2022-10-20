Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.19 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

