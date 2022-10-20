Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.19 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,359 shares during the period.

Shares of HLI opened at $80.54 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

