Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.24 Million in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of VRNT opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

