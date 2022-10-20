Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.26 Million in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.1% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $119.69 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

