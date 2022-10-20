Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.27 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 69.9% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,892,000 after acquiring an additional 395,558 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2,130.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 338,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after acquiring an additional 322,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $93.19 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

