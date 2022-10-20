Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.29 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,587 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

NYSE SM opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

