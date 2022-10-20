Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.29 Million in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,589 shares of company stock worth $1,260,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

