Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.34 Million in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 74,633.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

