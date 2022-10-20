Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.37 Million in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.9% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 73,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

