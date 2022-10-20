Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.37 Million in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $45,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $15,966,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,784,000 after buying an additional 174,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.