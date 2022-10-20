Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.37 Million in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

