Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 669,969 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

