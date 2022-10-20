Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Cognex Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.