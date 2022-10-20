Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

