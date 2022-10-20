Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in RLI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI in the first quarter worth $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the first quarter worth $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.66. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

