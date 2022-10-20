Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 68.67%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

