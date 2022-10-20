Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.57 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

