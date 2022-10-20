Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Matson by 2,801.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Matson by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.34.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $2,031,373 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

