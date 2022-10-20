Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

