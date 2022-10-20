Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

