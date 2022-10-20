Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,340,000 after buying an additional 2,877,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after buying an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after buying an additional 928,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

