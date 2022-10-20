Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,283 Shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Power REIT were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Power REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Power REIT by 726.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

PW stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.39. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

