Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,215 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,693 shares of company stock worth $4,117,799 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

