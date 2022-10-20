Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,861 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $86.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

