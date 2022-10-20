Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. State Street Corp increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after purchasing an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,899,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.