Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 46,814 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $228,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,343.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock valued at $363,235,809. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

