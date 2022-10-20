Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 86,047 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 451,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

