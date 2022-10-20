Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in United Airlines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 145,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Airlines from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

