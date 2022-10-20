Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stem were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 10.8% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

NYSE:STEM opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.29. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

