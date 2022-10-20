Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $3,452,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

GGAL opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

