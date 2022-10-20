Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 317.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,521 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

