Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 69.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $415,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 92.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,280,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 614,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 623.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 1,118,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 34.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGRO. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $972.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $383.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

