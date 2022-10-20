Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 16,973 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Wayfair by 21.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,126 shares of company stock worth $755,749. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $298.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

