Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,901 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after buying an additional 78,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 156.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 853,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 520,468 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 212.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 641,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 436,280 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 523,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

