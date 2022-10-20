Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,051 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $49,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $57,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

