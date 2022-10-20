Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,093 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PAM opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.