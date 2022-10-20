Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 629,006 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 629,006 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 251.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.6 %

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Shares of CMC opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

