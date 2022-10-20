Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,711 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 63.8% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

