Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 71,458 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,458 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.50 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

