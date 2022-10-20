Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,107,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,224,000 after purchasing an additional 296,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 68.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.