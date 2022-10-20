Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 241,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,629,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $177.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

