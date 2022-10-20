MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up to $182.35

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.35, but opened at $195.50. MongoDB shares last traded at $192.57, with a volume of 4,957 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

MongoDB Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average is $290.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

